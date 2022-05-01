Conmen arrested for cheating women with counterfeit currency in exchange for gold

Mumbai: Two members of a gang were arrested on Sunday for convincing women at the railway stations that they would get double the price in exchange for their gold ornaments. After taking their jewellery, the gang members would offer the victims counterfeit currency.

According to Anil Kadam, an officer attached to the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), the two men identified as, Sanjay Rakane (35), Jeetu Solanki (20) along with their 15-year-old accomplice have duped more than three women using the same modus operandi in the past 15 days.

Kadam said that they had received a complaint from a Virar resident identified as 65-year-old Vasanti Suvarna who was sitting on the bench at the Virar end of Dahisar station platform number 1, waiting for the train when the gang approached her on April 14.

The gang offered the woman a bundle of ₹3 lakh in return for her gold chain worth ₹50,000. Suvarna said that she boarded the train only to realise that the bundle of notes was fake. After a spate of such complaints, the railway police commissioner Quaiser Khalid instructed the police officers to scan the CCTVs of all the stations from Churchgate to Virar to nab the gang.

“After scanning the CCTVs, we spotted two of the gang members at Nalasopara Station after which we laid a trap and arrested the accused,” said Kadam.

The police have recovered gold ornaments worth ₹1.60 lakh from the accused which they had conned from women across the stations. “We are now tracing the other members of the gang,” said Kadam.