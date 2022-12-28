Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Contractor steals electricity worth over 34 lakh in Kalyan, booked

Contractor steals electricity worth over 34 lakh in Kalyan, booked

BySajana Nambiar

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), on Wednesday, filed a complaint against a contractor – who is constructing the municipal parking lot on station road in Kalyan (West) – for stealing electricity worth 34.16 lakh.

The case was registered against NCCCL-Kinjal-KTIL Consortium company supervisor, Fauj Singh.

The construction of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation parking in front of the court premises in Kalyan (West) is being carried out by the company. The team of Shivaji Chowk Branch of MSEDCL along with assistant engineer Mohammad Shaikh inspected the power supply of this construction on December 19.

The investigation revealed a pattern of direct consumption of electricity from the feeder peeler for construction work. On further investigation, it was found that the company had stolen and used 84,372 units of unmetered electricity from January 2022 to December 2022. Accordingly, a notice was issued to the company to pay 34.16 lakh for the stolen electricity.

However, as the amount was not paid within the prescribed time, Sheikh filed a complaint at the Mahatma Phule police station and a case was registered under section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003. “We are investigating the case based on the complaint received. We will check if the defaulting amount will be paid by the contractor. Needful legal action will be taken,” said an officer of Mahatma Phule police.

