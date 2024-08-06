Court denies bail to traffickers who procured drugs from Netherlands

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai last week rejected Ravi Manoj Rai’s bail application. He was arrested by Customs for allegedly importing drugs like MDMA, heroin, and cocaine from the Netherlands through parcels. HT Image

The Customs officials received specific intelligence about a parcel imported through the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai from the Netherlands, addressed to Rai.

The parcel contained 45.59 gm of MDMA tablets, 0.64 gm of Cocaine and 0.95 gm of Heroin, which is more than commercial quantity allowed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with a maximum punishment of over 20 years imprisonment.

Customs officials said that Rai, along with his aid, attempted to collect the parcel. He paid another accused in cash, instructing him to order MDMA tablets from abroad. Further investigation revealed that he purchased the MDMA tablets via another accused on the Dark web.

Rai was charged under Sections 8(c) (prohibition of certain operations), r/w 21(a) (contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 22(c) (contravention in relation to psychotropic substances), 23 (a) and (c) (illegal import into India, export from India or trans-shipment of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances), 28 (attempts to commit offences) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Rai had applied for bail, denying any recovery of contraband from him or at his instance and stated that he had been arrested based on a confessional statement made by the co-accused, calling the allegations baseless.

Considering his involvement in the case, the bail was rejected by this court as well as the Bombay high court. The court, in its order, stated that all accused have committed criminal conspiracy to commit an alleged offence. Considering the gravity of the offence, the court stated that it was not inclined to grant bail at this juncture.