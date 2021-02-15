IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid cases spike, Mumbai may not see further unlock yet
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid cases spike, Mumbai may not see further unlock yet

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are not taking any decision on [relaxing the timings for general public in local trains] it yet. We will monitor the situation until February 22 first”
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet not decided on any further relaxations in the city.

Several factors, including restarting local train services for all, increased mingling among groups and non-compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, are some of the reasons for increase in daily cases in the past five days. According to BMC, a decision for further relaxation and unlocking will be taken on February 22 after monitoring the situation.

On whether timing for the general public for travelling in local trains will be increased, BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are not taking any decision on the same yet. We will monitor the situation until February 22 first.”

The city has been reporting over 500 cases since February 10, and on Sunday, the city reported 645 Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday. Overall, the city has reported 314,076 Covid-19 cases and 11,419 deaths. Its recovery rate is 94% and mortality rate is 3.63%.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

The increase in cases has come ten days after local train service was restarted for the general public on February 1. Now, general public can travel from the first train of the day up to 7 am, 12 -4 pm and later, from 9 pm till the last train. In the past two weeks, at least 15 million citizens have used the local train services.

Last week, the BMC also wrote to Mumbai University on how it will monitor the situation till February 22 before allowing colleges to reopen in the city. This, as the Maharashtra government had allowed reopening of colleges from February 15.

Kakani added, “Daily cases being reported has increased, and one of the reasons can be local trains, but there are other factors too. One is unlocking, now almost everything has been opened up. Social mingling has increased, and citizens have also stopped practising Covid-19 appropriate behaviour...Also, we are testing almost 17,000 samples a day which has also resulted in cases going up.”

City physician Dr Siddarth Paliwal said, “We might notice a spike in the number of cases owing to gradual reopening and unlocking, but this does not mean we go on shutting the city again. We will have to restrict movement and maybe, night curfew can be a solution. The government should also focus on vaccination. With vaccination, cases will come under control in the coming months.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
"The process of getting cabinet sanction for this loan application is underway," Ashok Chavan said.(Twitter)
"The process of getting cabinet sanction for this loan application is underway," Ashok Chavan said.(Twitter)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to borrow 15,000 crore loan for road works, says Ashok Chavan

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Ashok Chavan said the backlog in road work had gone up and the funds required would be more than what the state budget has allocated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT archive)
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT archive)
mumbai news

SSR case: Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against actor’s sister

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:57 PM IST
A division bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, quashed criminal proceedings against Meetu Singh, another sister of the late actor, after finding that there was no material against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid cases spike, Mumbai may not see further unlock yet

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are not taking any decision on [relaxing the timings for general public in local trains] it yet. We will monitor the situation until February 22 first”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases after 39 days, experts sound alarm

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 Covid-19 infections, over 4,000 for the first time since January 6, taking its tally to 2,064,278. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

SSR case: Bombay HC judgment on sisters’ plea for quashing of Bandra FIR today

By Kanchan Chaudhari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The sisters have moved the high court through advocate Madhav Thorat, claiming the statements made in Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint did not make out any cognisable offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai local train services resumed for all citizens on February 1, after remaining shut for more than 10 months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
Mumbai local train services resumed for all citizens on February 1, after remaining shut for more than 10 months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Some things have changed: timings are staggered, Covid-19 protocols are in place. Some things haven’t: people still crowd the footboard. A fortnight on, 5 Mumbaiites explain what it feels like to use the city’s lifeline after nearly a year of suspended services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident.
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident.
mumbai news

Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered the bodies of three crew members who were reported trapped inside the engine room of the ill-fated offshore supply ship ‘Greatship Rohini’ which caught fire on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Amid the lifting of curbs, family gatherings for weddings and birthday parties, holidays at nearby tourist destinations and visiting families and friends outside Mumbai have now become Covid-19 super-spreader events, according to doctors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Parts of interior Maharashtra are expected to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in the upcoming week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Beneficiaries at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Twenty private hospitals across south Mumbai have now been permitted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start vaccination centres for coronavirus, to inoculate their healthcare staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the Rapid Antigen Test at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the Rapid Antigen Test at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections. The city last saw over 600 cases in a day on January 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
the STARS initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in Maharashtra with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. (HT FILE)
the STARS initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in Maharashtra with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The STARS initiative is a USD 500-million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states in India — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The state cabinet recently approved its implementation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachiin Joshi (FILE)
Sachiin Joshi (FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The ED has been questioning Joshi for two consecutive days and he has been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid

By Abeer Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Retirement planning is not something to take lightly, because it involves acute planning and we make many mistakes along the way. Read to find out what are the common mistakes and how to avoid them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talib Mehdi with wife Sarita.
Talib Mehdi with wife Sarita.
mumbai news

Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the livelihood of hundreds of people across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP