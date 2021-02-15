Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, the health department said.
A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said.
There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present.
Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added.
With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.
Mumbai city reported 645 cases on Sunday and four deaths. With this, the case count in the country's financial capital mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.
In Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.
Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.
Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new case. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.
In Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.
Except four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in Latur division.
Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total case count 20,64,278, death toll 51,529, recoveries 19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday 48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi first to be arrested in toolkit case, many others involved: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags must from midnight today: Here’s all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,649 Covid-19 new cases, daily toll remains below 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personnel Ministry asks central govt workers to attend office on working days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farm laws protests affect traffic at Delhi's
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP health workers to get second Covid vaccine shot today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours
Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Sibal criticises govt over Disha Ravi's arrest
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox