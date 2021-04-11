Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Thackeray hints at lockdown as situation worsens

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated that the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state was likely given the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, underlining the need to save the lives of people and clamping of strict restrictions to break the chain of transmission.

Speaking at an all-party meeting held virtually to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, the CM also said that his government will address the issues of the livelihood of the poor, labourers and daily-wagers.

“The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically arise tomorrow. Today the situation is getting worse. We are also constantly considering Covid-19 task force experts in the state,” a statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

“On the one hand there is a public sentiment but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus, in which case if you want to win this battle you have to go through some hardships,” he said.

Besides the chief minister, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, other key ministers, opposition leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil and key officials attended the meeting.

“Though we are not going touch the public transport, the people will not be allowed to travel without valid reasons which include essential and medical services. Similarly, we are not going halt the long distance trains or the flight services...by keeping the trains and buses operating we want to ensure that the people stepping out for the vaccination, exams and urgent travel are not affected,” said an official privy to the matter.

A decision on the lockdown is expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting next week, officials said.

“The CM is of the opinion that the existing partial lockdown imposed from Monday has remained on paper and has not served any purpose on ground. The experts and the members of the task force are of the opinion that a lockdown needs to be imposed at least for two weeks to break the chain of the transmission of the virus,” said a senior leader requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra recorded 55,411 new cases on Saturday, a day after the state went under a weekend lockdown.

Streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wore a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

However, at some places people were seen flouting norms. A total of 386 vehicles were seized and 1,248 motorists fined for various violations in Thane city, police said.

In Pune, officials said there was a good response to the restrictions. “Barring medical shops, almost all other shops, commercial establishments and market areas are shut. People are not coming out on the streets and 95 per cent of those who stepped out, had a valid reason to do so,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said.

In the country’s financial capital, some areas like south Mumbai were completely deserted due to the lockdown.

The weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The curbs will continue till April 30.

