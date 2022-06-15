Divided by politics, united by languages: Modi, Thackeray point to deep ties between Gujarati and Marathi
Mumbai
Amid the hostility between the Centre and Maharashtra, there was a rare display of bonhomie at an event in the city on Tuesday where prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais. While Modi called Mumbai and Maharashtra the maika (maternal home) of Gujarati language, Thackeray pointed to the deep ties between Gujarati and Marathi.
The PM, who briefly spoke in Gujarati before switching to Hindi, said keeping in mind the importance of regional languages, the National Education Policy had given the option to students to choose their mother tongue to pursue their career in medicine or engineering. “A girl or boy from a village can complete standard XII, study medicine in Gujarati, and become a doctor.”
Speaking in Marathi, Thackeray said, “I have love for the Gujaratis. I can understand the language but can’t speak it. Since you all are applauding it means you understand Marathi. Gujarati and Marathi have deep ties; both have mixed in Maharashtra like sugar in milk. I hope that ties become stronger in the future.”
Leader of the opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present at the bicentennial anniversary celebration of Mumbai Samachar, a Gujarati daily published from the city.
The statements by Modi and Thackeray are significant as Shiv Sena is attempting to woo the Gujarati, Jain and Marwadi communities, which are largely the vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.
Modi also released a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion. Speaking about the newspaper that has been published since 1822, he said the language was definitely Gujarati, but the approach was national. “Therefore, on this occasion, we are not only celebrating the high standards of journalism in India and the journalism related to patriotism, but this event is also adding to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”
Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Jal Bhushan building and the ‘gallery of revolutionaries’ at Raj Bhavan. Thackeray was also present at the event.
The gallery was a bunker, which the British used to store arms and ammunition. It was discovered in 2016 when C Vidyasagar Rao was Governor. In 2019, it was renovated and converted into a museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries from Maharashtra.
“This place will serve as an educational centre for all people. This bunker which was used to store arms to kill Indians has now the names of all the freedom fighters,” the PM said.
The gallery offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chapekar brothers, the Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, VB Gogate, and the Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.
Modi commended Maharashtra, calling it a cradle of freedom fighters and social reformers. “Maharashtra led the way as it inspired people. It is the birth place of Saint Tukaram as well as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.”
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics