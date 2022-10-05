Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde takes an ‘heir’ dig at Uddhav as factions exert clout on Dussehra

Shinde takes an ‘heir’ dig at Uddhav as factions exert clout on Dussehra

mumbai news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Eknath Shinde, who engineered a rebellion in the Sena to lead to the toppling of the Thackeray-led coalition government, shared a Hindi couplet that said whosoever is his heir will be his son and not the other way round.

File photo of chief minister Eknath Shinde at the MMRDA ground, BKC to inspect preparations for Dussehra Mela in Mumbai.(HT_PRINT)
File photo of chief minister Eknath Shinde at the MMRDA ground, BKC to inspect preparations for Dussehra Mela in Mumbai.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

As factions of the Shiv Sena geared up to hold Dussehra rallies in Mumbai in a show of strength, Uddhav Thackeray's aide-turned-rival and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde shared a Hindi couplet by famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan that said whosoever is his heir will be his son and not the other way round.

Shinde, who engineered a rebellion in the Sena to lead to the toppling of the Thackeray-led coalition government, seemed to be taking aim at the Sena supremo and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

"My son, being my son will not be my heir, whoever will be my heir will be my son," read Bachchan's couplet posted by Shinde loosely translated from Hindi.

The Thackeray and Shinde factions addressed Dussehra rallies at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Dadar and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), respectively, in Mumbai. The city police is keeping a close vigil.

Mumbai Police on guard

At the BKC venue, about 2,000 police personnel, including deputy commissioners of police and additional commissioners of police, have been deployed, a PTI report said.

The traffic police have made parking arrangements on the Kalina University campus, a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. At the Shivaji Park venue, around 1,000 police personnel, including some in plain clothes, are keeping a vigil, he added.

Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed on June 29 this year, following which Shinde took oath as the chief minister with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Aaditya Thackeray, who represents Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai, was a minister in the MVA government, while Shinde's son Shrikant is a Lok Sabha member from Kalyan constituency in Thane district.

Shinde, who heads the rebel group of the Sena has the backing of 39 MLAs and 12 MPs. Both the factions are locked in a bitter tussle to prove which of them is the "real" Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
eknath shinde uddhav thackeray
eknath shinde uddhav thackeray

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out