Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede in a ‘fake caste claim’ case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
They alleged that Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, entered the prestigious central government service by using a fake caste certificate.
Wankhede, who is currently posted in the office of the director general of taxpayer services in Chennai, was elated by the order, and said, “Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahi (truth cannot be defeated)... I have complete faith in the judiciary and the state of Maharashtra,”
The officer courted controversy when he arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and several others in a cruise ship drug bust in October 2021 although no contraband material was found in the possession of the 24-year-old.
Also Read:‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Now-jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of ‘several wrongdoings’ not only in drug bust case, but also in other NCB matters.
Malik was the one who alleged that the IRS officer used false caste claim to secure the government job.
Activists Manoj Sansare, Ashok Kamble, Sanjay Kamble filed separate complaints with the caste scrutiny committee in November and December last year, seeking revocation of Wankhede’s claims, alleging that the IRS officer and his father Dhyandev converted to Islam and that the former’s school record showed his father’s name as ‘Dawood’.
The committee on Saturday dismissed the complaint, and concluded that Sameer Wankhede is not a Muslim by birth and there was no evidence to corroborate the other claims. It also dismissed complaints filed by the NCP leader and others, holding that the father-son duo indeed belonged to the aforesaid community.
Malik had accused Wankhede of forgery and fabrication of documents, and claimed that he and his family selectively declared themselves as Hindus to avail reservation benefits. To back his claims, Malik even tweeted a ‘document’, purportedly issued on April 16, 2015 by a cemetery clerk in Oshiwara, regarding the burial of Sameer Wankhede’s mother ‘Zaheda Bano’. The death certificate issued by the municipal corporation had, however, listed her as a Hindu, the NCP leader claimed.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics