Frauds pose as IPS officer, extort ₹2.21 lakh from 75-yr-old
Mumbai: A 75-year-old man from Ghatkopar (west) became a victim of cyber fraud recently after being enticed into an intimate video call with a woman and blackmailed thereafter with a surreptitious recording
Mumbai: A 75-year-old man from Ghatkopar (west) became a victim of cyber fraud recently after being enticed into an intimate video call with a woman and blackmailed thereafter with a surreptitious recording. The frauds posed as senior officials from Delhi police and journalists, and extorted ₹2.21 lakh from the senior citizen.
According to Ghatkopar police, which are probing the case, the complainant received a WhatsApp message on September 5 from an unknown number that read: “I am from Jaipur.” This was followed by a video call from the same number. When he received the call, he saw a woman undressing. She urged him to do likewise, whereupon he cut the call.
A few hours later, he received a call from another unknown number. “The caller identifying himself as IPS officer Rahul Ahirwar from Delhi police told the complainant that he had the recording of his explicit video call conversation with a woman and if he did not cough up ₹30,500 the video would be uploaded on YouTube. He also shared the bank account details with the 75-year-old,” said a police officer.
The fake police officer also threatened to register an FIR against the complainant, if he failed to pay him, the police officer added.
Scared, the complainant transferred the amount to the caller. After this, he received a call from another unknown number. The caller identified himself as a journalist Rahul Sharma and threatened to make the recorded video call viral on social media if the complainant failed to pay ₹50,000, stated the FIR. When the victim transferred the sum, the accused became emboldened to extract more from him. The frauds finally managed to get ₹2.21 lakh from the victim.
When they called for more money, he approached the police on September 12. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case for impersonating a public servant, extortion and impersonation using computer devices against the two accused.
The police are in the process of obtaining details of bank accounts used in commission of the crime. Investigators suspect that the accused and the beneficiary account holders are from different states.
-
CBI court refuses to accept crucial conversations as evidence... for now
Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday refused to allow the prosecution to place on record the CD containing Rahul Mukerjea's conversations with his father, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and former step-mother, Indrani, after Indrani's slain daughter Sheena Bora abruptly went missing in April 2012. The special court however asked the prosecution to submit the CD evidence through a relevant witness as the case progresses.
-
Scattered rain, gusty winds cool down Gurugram
Most parts of Gurugram on Wednesday received scatted rainfall, and that coupled with a cloudy sky and heavy rain in neighbouring Delhi, helped bring down the day temperature in the city. The weather department said fairly widespread “light to moderate” rain is likely in Haryana on Thursday as well. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius (C), while the minimum was 27.4C.
-
How Bharti Sangoi is helping Sion hospital ride the milk crisis
Mumbai: Bharti Sangoi has been much-revered in the corridors of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital, Sion, for three decades. True to her spirit, she is now helping the hospital tide over an acute shortage of milk, with Aarey Dairy discontinuing its supply to all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals as it is facing scarcity. There on, she has been providing 300 litres for patients in crucial need every day.
-
Nudged by police, residents of 90 Nuh villages ‘pledge’ to shun cow slaughterers
A month after the police carried out “awareness drives” against the smuggling and slaughtering of cows, at least 90 villages in the Muslim majority Nuh region, held panchayats (village meetings) and passed resolutions “pledging” to boycott, socially and otherwise, all those who are allegedly involved in these illegal activities, the Nuh police said on Wednesday. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the state.
-
Cultural events at Central Vista to go on for one more month
New Delhi: From plays and regional dances to magic and puppet shows that convey citizen-centric welfare messages — the infotainment drive at Central Vista will continue daily for at least another month, officials familiar with the matter said. Ties with several other ministries are also in the works, officials said. There will also be a specialised drive to mark occasions. The team is also working to promote the health ministry's nutrition month programme this September.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics