Got death threat on Twitter for FIR against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede to cops
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee last week gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede in a ‘fake caste claim’ case
MUMBAI: Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday complained to the Goregaon police that he had received a death threat on Twitter for filing a defamation case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.
Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police of Zone-11, said that they have received information about the threat to Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and are verifying the complaint before registering a first information report (FIR).
According to Wankhede, he received a message from an unidentified user on Twitter, saying that he had not done the right thing by registering an FIR against Nawab Mailk. “I replied to that message saying that they were small fishes and jeena marna toh upar wale ke haath mein hai (life and death is in the hands of God),” Wankhede added.
On August 14, Wankhede registered an FIR against Malik for defamation and under the SC/ST Act after the Mumbai district caste scrutiny committee gave him a clean chit and dismissed Nawab Malik’s complaint that accused Wankhede of getting a fake caste certificate. The committee ruled that he was from the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste, and was not a Muslim at birth as alleged by Nawab Malik.
Nawab Malik had earlier also filed an FIR against Wankhede that accused the former Mumbai zonal director of NCB of offences under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Wankhede is currently posted in the office of the director general of taxpayer services in Chennai.
-
UKSSSC paper leak: Uttarakhand STF makes first arrest in Uttar Pradesh
The special task force of the Uttarakhand police on Friday made the first arrest from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSC) paper leak case, a senior police official said. A resident of Dhampur in Bijnor district, Junior engineer Lalit Raj Sharma was associated with an “inter-state cheating mafia” based in Uttar Pradesh. “He (Lalit) was an important link between mastermind Rawat and the cheating mafia of Uttar Pradesh. His arrest is a major success for us,” the STF SSP said.
-
Amid CBI raids, AAP workers detained outside Manish Sisodia home | Video
A group of Aam Aadmi Party workers were on Friday detained by the Delhi Police outside deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence after they gathered to protest the raids launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the national capital's excise policy. A video shared by news agency ANI showed cops taking several AAP workers to custody who were gathered outside Sisodia's house.
-
4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported
A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Gitajali Building in Saibaba Nagar of Boriwali West collapsed around 12.34 pm. Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure. Mumbai fire brigade has declared the collapse as L-2 level.
-
Over 60 L people in Bengaluru travelled in BMTC free buses on August 15
On August 15, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation celebrated the 25th anniversary and a record number of commuters had accessed the free bus rides that were offered by the public transport. The sharp increase in the number of people who used public transport buses on August 15 has also raised a question of BMTC ticket prices on normal days.
-
SSB jawan allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul district: Police
In a tragic incident, a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal deployed at Indo-Nepal border of Supaul district allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning by shooting himself while he was in the camp. According to officials, the 28-year-old jawan posted in 45th battalion of SSB, used his Insas rifle to shoot himself. A gunshot was heard at the SSB camp after which other jawans rushed to the spot, the official added.
