MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday underscored the critical need for a swift trial in the horrific sexual assault cases involving two young girls (aged four and five) at a pre-primary school in Badlapur East in Thane district. The court emphasised that these children deserve justice without delay. HC orders state to expedite trial in Badlapur sexual assault cases

The incident, which occurred in August 2024, sparked widespread outrage after the girls were sexually assaulted by the school attendant within the school premises. The initial reluctance of both school authorities and police to address the matter effectively further fueled public anger. Protests erupted, with parents and local residents halting Central Railway line operations for over ten hours to demand swift action and accountability.

The accused attendant, Akshay Shinde, was subsequently killed in a police encounter on September 23rd. According to police reports, while being transported from Taloja jail to Thane for questioning in another case, Shinde allegedly disarmed a police officer, fired three rounds, and was fatally shot in the ensuing exchange of fire.

The incident took place in the police van in which he was being transported near Mumbra bypass in Thane. Police claimed that Shinde’s handcuffs were removed at his request for drinking water when the episode took place.

The massive protests had prompted the high court to take up a suo-motu proceeding concerning safety of children in schools. During the hearing on Monday on the suo-motu petition, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed the division bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Dr Neela Gokhale that the investigation in the case has been completed and chargesheet has been filed.

He said the trial will now be held, for which, a lady public prosecutor has been appointed to assist the special public prosecutor, as required under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Venegaonkar further highlighted the policy adopted by the state government, which makes the education of girl students, who are subjected to sexual violence, free of cost till standard 8. Under the policy, he said, a proposal was made to make the education of the two survivors free for standards 9 and 10 as well.

The court then emphasised the importance of fast-tracking the trial in the case. “The case will have to be fast-tracked and conducted expeditiously as the victims (survivors) are of young age,” the judges said.

During one of the earlier hearings in 2024, the court had directed the setting up of a committee in order to determine the safety of students in educational institutions and submit a recommendation report for reference. The court on Monday directed the prosecution to produce the committee report before them when it is submitted.

The matter is now posted for further hearing on January 20, 2025, when the prosecution will inform the trial stage to the court. Moreover, the court will also address the petition filed by the father of the deceased attendant- accused Akshay Shinde- alleging that his son was killed in a fame encounter.