In Ratnagiri, a refinery throws up new grist for Sena vs Sena

Mumbai: The proposed refinery and petrochemical project in Ratnagiri, touted as one of Asia’s largest oil refineries, is turning into a flashpoint for the battle between the Shinde-BJP government and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

On Monday, as the local administration and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL)--the company implementing the project—began pre-feasibility surveys in Barsu-Solgaon in Ratnagiri, villagers likely to be displaced and affected by the project began their opposition.

In March 2019, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the-then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had scrapped the land acquisition process for the same project at Nanar which is 20 kilometres away from the new site. Though the plan to set up the refinery at an alternative site was cleared by the Thackeray-led MVA government, the Shiv Sena has now jumped on the bandwagon to support the protesting villagers.

A depleted Shiv Sena is looking at the project to galvanise support in its traditional stronghold of Konkan. Last week the leaders of the Barsu-Solgaon Panchkroshi Refinery Virodhi Samiti, met Sena leaders in Mumbai and were assured of the party’s support. “Six of the eight gram panchyats that are expected to be affected have already opposed the project. The government has been lodging false cases against us, but the villagers are determined to oppose the project,” said one of their leaders, Satyajeet Chavan.

Narendra Joshi, officer bearer of Barsu-Solgaon Panchkroshi Refinery Virodhi Samiti (outfit of local people opposing the project) was attacked in a local court after his aggressive speech against the state’s industries minister Uday Samant on Sunday. Joshi had threatened to burn down the minister who ‘had planned to burn down their lives’. Joshi has since apologised to the minister, saying he had not meant what he said. Maharashtra industries minister Samant and the union MSME minister Narayan Rane are in charge of the smooth implementation of the refinery project.

Earlier on August 20, Nilesh Rane, son of Narayan Rane, was gheroed by villagers when he was on his way to inaugurate the commencement of survey in Barsu village. Rane had to apologize and had to return without attending the programme.

When asked about the Shiv Sena’s volte-face, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut, one of the leaders still with Thackeray justified the party’s move and said: “It is true that the previous Thackeray government had given consent to the refinery project at the alternative site, but that does not mean that the state or the centre can disrespect the wishes of the local people. Thackeray’s government had stated that the project would be implemented with the consent of the villagers, and convincing them for it is the responsibility of the government. Ninety per cent of the villagers are against the project, and the Shiv Sena will stand by them.”

PD Malikner, joint chief executive officer, MIDC, said that the pre-feasibility survey has been almost completed and the remaining work is expected finish in the next few weeks. “There is resistance to the survey by some of the villagers. We have completed almost 50% of the work which has been halted now because of Ganeshotsav. We will resume in the next few days. The final decision about the site will be taken by the central government once the pre-feasibility survey report is submitted,” he said.

According to state officials, the government had already given its consent to the alternative site at Barsu-Solegaon after the villagers from Nanar opposed the project. “The project has now been downsized and will require about 5000 acres of land including 1000 acres required for the crude oil terminus. Earlier requirement of the land for the project was 13,000 acres,” said the officer.

