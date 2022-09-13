Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver
The incident happened when Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri on Monday night
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added.
The incident took place at 12.15am when the Fortuner car plying on south bound carriageway of Western Express Highway caught fire. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.
According to Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic West), the incident was witnessed by the chief minister who was on the North bound carriageway and was going towards Andheri. The officer said that the chief minister stopped his convoy, got off his vehicle and ensured the driver got help.
“There was no traffic jam reported as the incident happened at 12.15am,” said Pawar. The fire was doused in half an hour and the vehicle was moved from the spot later.
Pawar said apparently the car caught fire due to a short circuit in the downpour. The Vile Parle police are conducting further investigation into the incident to find out the exact reason of the fire.
-
'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolition
The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, Karnataka's revenue minister R Ashok told news agency ANI. On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water. Locals continued to bear the brunt of flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the region.
-
Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district. Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.
-
Karnataka Milk Federation likely to hike prices by ₹3/ litre: Report
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini', has proposed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, owing to a rise in input costs in the dairy industry, The Hindu has reported. The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020 by Rs. 2 per litre. There was also a shortage in pulp.
-
BTP set to split in Rajasthan, lawmakers to float new party
Two Bhartiya Tribal Party lawmakers in Rajasthan are set to float their own party amid differences with their Gujarat-based leadership. Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership's interferences and bypassing of the state executive. BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018 and fielded 11 candidates of which two won. Ramprasad said they practically parted ways when their leadership issued a whip against supporting the ruling Congress.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Kalyani Singh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to Kalyani Singh, accused of murdering national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, aka Sippy Sidhu, in Chandigarh in September 2015. Also read: Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites 'direct' evidence The daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, Kalyani Singh was arrested on June 15. She was arrested after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics