Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has started the process of tracing the existing stock of ‘Coldrif’, a cough syrup linked with recent children’s deaths in Madhya Pradesh, and seizing the medicine wherever it is found in the state, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. The government has also launched a toll free number, 1800 222 365, via which people can report possession of the drug. Maharashtra starts seizing Coldrif syrup stock

“The central government has informed us that Maharashtra may not have any stock of batch number SR-13 of the syrup, which was linked with the recent deaths,” FDA commissioner Rahul Narvekar told HT. “Still, we are leaving no stone unturned to confine whatever stock is available in the state.”

Coldrif, a cough syrup marketed by Sresan Pharmaceuticals from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, has been in the news as at least 14 children have died after consuming the syrup since September 7 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. The deaths were attributed to suspected kidney infection.

On Friday, the union health ministry said samples of the syrup tested in Madhya Pradesh were found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) exceeding permissible limits, which can cause kidney impairment.

FDA commissioner Narvekar said they had alerted all retailers, wholesalers and hospitals in Maharashtra to freeze any existing stock and also advised people to report its possession.

“People should be cautious and not use the syrup at all,” he said, urging people to report possession of the drug via the toll free number, or by sending an email to jchq.fda-mah@nic.in or calling 98928 32289.

FDA officials in Maharashtra are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu, where the syrup is manufactured, to track the distribution of the suspect batch in the state, a statement issued by the FDA said.

Meanwhile, Narvekar ruled out action against cough syrups manufactured in Maharashtra.

“We conduct mandatory inspection of all the drug manufacturing units in the state every year against the central government norms that mandates inspection once in three years,” he said.