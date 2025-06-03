Maharashtra withdraws ban on livestock markets during Bakri Eid week

Mumbai: Ahead of Bakri Eid on June 7, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn a controversial order by the state cattle welfare commission to close all livestock markets between June 3 and June 8. Mumbai, India. June 02, 2025: In preparation for Bakri-Eid, an Indian goat vendor arrived with goats at Mumbai’s largest temporary goat market in the Deonar abattoir. During this time, Muslims from across Mumbai and the surrounding state come to Deonar to purchase goats to sacrifice on the day of the festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakri-Eid). Mumbai, India. June 02, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The state government has also approved a proposal to modernise the 54-year-old Deonar abattoir in Mumbai, according to leaders from the Muslim community who were present for a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The meeting, which included government officials, was held to take stock of preparations for the Muslim festival, during which goats are slaughtered to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice.

The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, which is part of the state department of animal husbandry, issued a circular last week to all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) ordering them to close livestock markets from June 3 to June 8. The decision sparked a row, with members of the Muslim community opposing it.

During Monday’s meeting, Fadnavis informed the Muslim MLAs that the circular had been withdrawn. According to leaders present at the meeting, Fadnavis told them that his government has taken every step to ensure law and order is maintained during Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha. He also assured them that there would be no hurdles in the traditional rituals.

The MLAs also demanded more abattoirs in Mumbai and the streamlining of the process to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for slaughtering goats in housing societies.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh confirmed that the state government responded positively to the issues raised during the meeting. “We demanded more abattoirs [in Mumbai] as the only abattoir in Deonar has not been able to meet the demand during Eid. The issue of NOCs given by the BMC for slaughtering goats in housing societies was also discussed,” he said.

Shaikh also said that he requested the chief minister to take strict action against certain organisations that, in the name of cow protection, obstruct the transport of non-bovine animals, assault vehicle drivers, and indulge in unlawful activities.

Congress MLA Amin Patel said that the demand to modernise the 54-year-old Deonar abattoir was accepted. “We were told that the plan has been approved and the tendering process for the makeover will soon begin,” he said.

The state government has also asked the BMC to ensure cleanliness and the smooth movement of vehicles at the abattoir during the Bakri Eid week, said another Muslim MLA, who requested anonymity. “Around 175,000 goats are sold at the Deonar abattoir in eight days, with transactions of over ₹700 crore. The modernisation and the decentralisation of the abattoir needs to be done urgently,” the leader said.