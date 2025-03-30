MUMBAI: Legislative assembly speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar has halted the work on the Radio Club jetty for 10 days due to active protests by residents. The jetty is being constructed at a cost of ₹229 crore by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). MLA halts work on new Colaba jetty after residents’ protests

A section of Colaba residents is vehemently opposed to this project, as it will increase congestion in the area. The jetty is on the priority list of CM Devendra Fadnavis and envisaged as an alternative to the Gateway of India where several accidents have happened on account of overcrowding. Ferries and launches headed to Mandwa, the Elephanta islands, Uran and JNPA will move to the new jetty.

On Friday, some residents had tried to stop the construction work and were warned by the Colaba police. On Saturday, Narwekar called a meeting at his Vidhan Bhavan office to discuss the issue, and asked ports minister Nitesh Rane to participate.

Narwekar said on his social media post that the jetty work had been put on hold for ten days, following discussions in the meeting. “We all had a meeting with residents of Colaba to directly address concerns regarding the proposed jetty project near Radio Club,” said the post. “I have always stood firmly with the people of Colaba, ensuring that their voices are heard where it matters the most. During the meeting, I strongly urged the ports minister to halt the work for the next 10 days until all relevant documents were reviewed and complete clarity was provided to the public.”

Narwekar added another meeting would be held after 10 days, where a detailed plan supported by a comprehensive study would be presented. “Only after this due diligence will any further work proceed,” he said. “This meeting was a significant step toward bringing clarity, countering misinformation, and reaffirming our collective commitment to making decisions that serve the best interests of our community.”

The MLA said that the Narwekars had been in Colaba for many decades. “Colaba is not just a constituency—it is home to thousands of families whose concerns deserve attention, action, and accountability,” said the post. “My priority has always been, and will always remain, the people. Rest assured, I will continue to advocate for their interests at every stage.”

Ports minister Rane, who also heads the MMB, posted on social media that discussions were held with the residents of Colaba constituency regarding the concerns, inconveniences, challenges and benefits arising from the construction of the jetty.

Sources in the MMB said that they had halted the work for 10 days to prove that they had taken cognisance of the residents’ grievances. “If the matter goes to court, it is important to prove this,” said a source.

The jetty was announced in the 2024 budget, and a sum of ₹100 crore was sanctioned for it, but work did not begin. Finance minister Ajit Pawar announced the ₹229-crore project again in the budget on March 10 this year.

Narwekar’s brother, ex-corporator Makarand Narwekar, said, “All permissions should be shown to convince the residents. There is no communication and thus there is confusion.”

Colaba resident Vijay Chhabria who owns Sea Palace Hotel on the promenade, said, “This jetty will create traffic jams. I met Rahul Narwekar and he told me that he is against the project, and that everyone should come together to solve the problem.”