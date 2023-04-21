MUMBAI: A day after a 30-year-old Mahim resident killed his two-year-old son to fulfill his girlfriend’s condition to marry, the 21-year-old woman has been arrested for instigating the murder of the child. Murder in Mahim: Girlfriend held for instigating man to kill 2-yr-old son

The police said the man wanted to marry his girlfriend. However, she had insisted that he should first get rid of his wife and son, if he wants to marry her.

The Shahu Nagar police said the arrested woman — Ajamatun Allahuddin Ansari — is a resident of Kamla Nagar, Dharavi.

According to the police, the arrested man —Rehmat Ali Shaukat Ali Ansari, a resident of Janta Society, Hyatt Compound, Mahim, allegedly killed his two-year-old-son Asad on Tuesday night and dumped the body in a mangrove near Mithi river.

“She had indeed insisted that he should soon get rid of his wife and son to marry her as another prospective groom had sought to marry her,” said the police officer from Shahu Nagar police station.

During interrogation, Rehmat told the police that he was involved in an affair with Ajamatun over the last three years. Rehmat didn’t like his wife Tahira and had married her under family pressure four years ago, said the police.

“He was deeply in love with Ajamatun and she was likely to get married to somebody else. So, he panicked and killed Asad. He thought that after killing Asad he could blame his wife for not taking proper care of the child and pressurise her in to leaving him and if that did not work, he thought he will kill her as well,” said a police officer.

The police said Rehmat strangulated his son, wrapped the body in a polythene sheet and tried to throw it in Mithi river. However, the body hit a cable and fell on a rock. If it had fallen in the river, it would have flown away and Rehmat’s plan of claiming his son as missing could have succeeded.

The police said that Rehmat had strangulated his son in Hyatt Compound, wrapped the body in a polythene sheet and dumped it in mangroves nearby.

Rehmat had taken his son out under the pretext of buying him cheese balls and killed him.