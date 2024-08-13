Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 14, 2024 28.71 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 28.19 °C Overcast clouds August 16, 2024 28.24 °C Overcast clouds August 17, 2024 28.57 °C Overcast clouds August 18, 2024 27.66 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 29.58 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 28.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 13, 2024, is 28.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 29.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

