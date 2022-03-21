Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nawab Malik's judicial custody in money laundering case extended till April 4: Report
Nawab Malik's judicial custody in money laundering case extended till April 4: Report

  • The court allowed Nawab Malik, whose custody was set to come to an end on Monday, to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody.
File photo of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody was on Monday extended till April 4. Malik has been behind the bars in an alleged money laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The 62-year-old NCP leader was arrested late February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to an ANI input, the court allowed the minister, whose custody was set to expire during the day, to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody.

Malik held ministries of skills development and minority affairs in the state government, led by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the guardian minister of the Parbhani and the Gondia districts.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has decided to distribute the portfolios held by Malik to other ministers of the party, according to senior leaders in the party.

The NCP has, however, decided not to ask Malik to tender his resignation as demanded by the opposition BJP.

 

