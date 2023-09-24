NMMC review petition to exempt parking condition for LIG redevelopment

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 22, 2023:NMMC review petition to exempt parking condition for redevelopment of small houses in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 22, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

In what could be a major relief for the redevelopment of lower income group (LIG) colonies in the city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has filed a review petition in Bombay High Court asking for exemption of such smaller houses from the condition of parking space following their redevelopment.

The high court had following a public interest litigation by activist Sandeep Thakur ordered in 2016 that at least one parking space should be provided for 1 tenement of built up area up to 45 sqm or carpet area up to 35 sqm area by the developer.

With little space available in LIG, Mathadi and other such small colonies, the condition had become a major hurdle for their re-development. There is little space in front of these houses and no open spaces. Around 75,000 houses are reported to have been affected by the order including Artist village constructed in CBD Belapur by CIDCO.

Lamented Abhijit Patil, a resident of an LIG colony in Kopar Khairane, “CIDCO while developing the LIG colonies constructed very narrow roads of a maximum 2 m in front of them. CIDCO planners seem to have thought that the people residing here will never own vehicles and hence no space was provided for it.”

He added, “Earlier residents were getting permission from NMMC for the redevelopment, however, since the court order it has all been stopped. No redevelopment is happening because of it. We are consigned to our old homes which are in a pathetic state.”

The State government approved UDCPR in 2020 has provided some relief. It stipulates there should be one parking space for a four wheeler and one for a two wheeler for every 2 houses.

According to municipal commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar, “We had received several representations from the LIG and other small colonies that it is not practically possible to make available space for parking in these areas due to the manner the houses have been developed. This prevents their redevelopment under the law and they are forced to reside in dilapidated conditions.”

He informed, “Our town planning department has hence requested the court to exempt such houses from the condition of the parking norms.”

Responding to the NMMC stand, Sandeep Thakur said, “I have no objection to it with respect to the smaller houses. However, my PIL is against the entire parking norms itself as specified in the UDCPR as they have been taken sans committee approval. I have asked for the UDCPR to be quashed and so only if my interim relief is rejected does NMMC’s petition stand.”

He added, “These parking norms are fraud. They are all ploys to give advantage to the developers who have their say in the framing of the UDCPR.”

Stated Thakur, “My suggestion is that if the LIG houses are in a dilapidated state, allow them to be rebuilt or renovated at the same FSI in which case no permission is necessary. If additional FSI is given, there will be more space. There will be more people residing there and hence more vehicles requiring parking space. As per new UDCPR they will have to provide parking space for every two flats.”

