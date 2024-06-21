NNMC launches online survey to address parking problems

NAVI MUMBAI: To understand the current parking situation and address the growing parking space demand, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked residents to fill in an online residential parking survey to help them finalise the parking policy. HT Image

Initially constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the buildings in Navi Mumbai have little parking space for four-wheelers. The roads are narrow in several nodes like Vashi, developed earlier.

Several Public Interest Litigation (PIL) were filed in the Bombay high court regarding the parking regulations in the NMMC development plan. The high court’s order dated December 2023 asked the civic body to form an expert committee to survey and study the parking needs of residential areas and submit its recommendations to NMMC and the government.

Accordingly, municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde formed a committee that has held several meetings and has now prepared a questionnaire for the residents. “NMMC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens of Navi Mumbai. As part of our ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and address urban challenges, we are conducting a comprehensive study on parking demand within the city,” said Shinde.

An online survey link (https://forms.gle/vrTFN3kbfFdiLS7M9) is provided for the residents to respond so that the committee can incorporate their suggestions in its recommendations for the parking policy and the measures to be taken by the NMMC.

The survey seeks information on where the residents reside, the number of vehicles they own, the parking space available in their housing society and area, their parking problems, and their suggestions to improve the situation.

“The residents’ input will be invaluable as it will help us understand the current parking situation and develop effective strategies to meet the growing demand for parking spaces. We appeal to the residents to participate in large numbers in the online survey as their time and participation are crucial in this important initiative. Together, we can create a more livable and accessible Navi Mumbai,” said Shinde.