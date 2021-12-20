Omicron has created lockdown-like situation, avoid Christmas parties, BMC chief appeals to people in Mumbai

Maharashtra has been affected badly by the spread of the new variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), named Omicron. Its capital Mumbai is among the worst affected districts in the state.

Looking at the prevailing scenario, the chief of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged people to avoid parties and gatherings during the upcoming Christmas festivities.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has warned of stringent action against those who are found flouting the rules.

"Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated," the civic body chief said in a press release issued on Sunday. He said due to the new virus variant Omicron, the situation at many countries in the world has once again gone out of control and has created a lockdown-like situation.

Chahal appealed to the people to follow all Covid-19 rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and other places.

"Those violating the Covid-19 rules will be dealt with severely by the BMC's ward level teams as well as the Mumbai Police administration," the BMC chief said in a release.

According to the BMC, Maharashtra chief secretary issued an order on November 27 and laid down the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Mumbai Police also issued a notification on December 14, stating that action will be taken against violators as per the Indian Penal Code as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, all eligible citizens are required to complete their inoculation by taking both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed at public places, including public transport.

Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport, as per the official data.