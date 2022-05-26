One dead, three injured in accident in Bhiwandi
Thane A 64-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a cab ferrying two passengers near Manas petrol pump in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Iqaram Nishan Ahmad, 64, and the injured as Ashfaque Ishaque Shaikh, 35, Majid Mustaque Qureshi, 38 and Jitesh Joshi, 28, all residents of Bhiwandi. While Ashfaque was at the wheels of the cab, the deceased Iqaram was sitting beside him and Majid was seated at the back.
Joshi, also the accused in the case, is a Bhiwandi businessman who was driving the other car. He was returning home from the city to Mankoli village when the incident occurred at around 12.30 am.
A police officer said, “Joshi lost control of his car while taking a sharp right turn due to a bad patch of road near Manas petrol pump. He then rammed into the cab which was coming towards Bhiwandi from the Pydhonie area in Mumbai.”
The cops said that Joshi also suffered injuries on his head, hand and leg and was admitted to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.
A case was registered at Narpoli police station against the accused under section 304(A), 279,337,338 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Meanwhile, locals removed the injured persons from the mangled cab and rushed them to a private hospital, where Iqaram was declared ‘dead on arrival’ while three others are being treated, said the police.
Prashant Aware, inspector at Narpoli police station, said, “A primary probe revealed that Joshi was not driving under the influence of alcohol, which was also proved after a medical examination.”
