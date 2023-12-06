close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Policy on transgenders' inclusion in higher edu likely soon

Policy on transgenders’ inclusion in higher edu likely soon

ByNiraj Pandit
Dec 06, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Mumbai: The state government will soon draw up a policy for the inclusion of transgender students in higher education

Mumbai: The state government will soon draw up a policy for the inclusion of transgender students in higher education. As a first step towards this, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday urged vice-chancellors of all universities in the state to formulate a comprehensive policy that will not only address infrastructure requirements but also focus on sensitising students about embracing diversity and inclusion. Patil also asked universities in the state to pay the entire tuition fee of transgender students to encourage their participation in higher education.

The minister made these statements during a meeting on the effective implementation of the new National Education Policy in institutions of higher education. He congratulated the vice-chancellor of HSNC University for admitting transgender students at KC Law College in Churchgate, but also raised concerns over the present ecosystem that lacks necessary support for the transgender community.

An official from the higher and technical education department said the meeting addressed various challenges faced by transgender students, including the lack of separate toilets, bullying by peers, and the pressure to conceal their gender identity due to societal expectations.

The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) currently has 48 transgender students on their rolls, the highest in the state, while the University of Mumbai has seven registered transgender students. Officials said the actual number may be higher as many transgender students may have suppressed their gender identity due to societal pressure.

At the meeting, Patil also emphasised the need for the National Service Scheme to spearhead a campaign for new voter registration among students who have turned 18.

