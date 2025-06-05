MUMBAI: After the Supreme Court refused to stop the construction of a passenger jetty at Radio Club near the Gateway of India, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) got yet another nod for the controversial jetty on Wednesday when the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) gave its consent to the project. Pollution Control Board gives consent to Radio Club jetty

The MMB will expedite the ₹229-crore project that encompasses a passenger jetty and other facilities like a terminal building at Radio Club. Colaba residents have been opposing the jetty on the grounds that it will damage the heritage precinct and increase traffic congestion.

The MPCB consent is for a period of five years and comes with conditions. “The energy source for lighting purposes shall preferably be LED-based. Noise from the DG set should be controlled by providing an acoustic enclosure or by treating the room acoustically. The non-hazardous solid waste arising out of this should be disposed of scientifically and should not cause any pollution. The applicant shall take the necessary permissions from the civic authorities for disposal of solid waste,” says the document, which adds that MPCB reserves the right to review, amend, suspend and revoke its consent.