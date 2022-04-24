Pregnant woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹51 lakh
Mumbai: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali was arrested for possession of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh. The police said that the woman, who is five months pregnant, was taken into custody after they laid a trap in Borivali. She has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia, who has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver.
Cops suspect that the ambulance was being used by the accused woman to deliver drugs. They are investigating the involvement of her husband in the drug peddling case too, said a police source.
Three days ago, the Malwani police arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian national with Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.12 crore.
According to the police officers, the accused who has been identified as Victor Obgbonna Chukwuneye had been arrested in 2016 with cocaine and was convicted.
Officials said that after the commissioner of Mumbai police Sanjay Pandey instructed all the police stations across the city to conduct a drive against drug peddlers, they had been keeping a strict watch on the peddlers of the area.
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools
Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into 'smart schools' under 'Operation Kayakalp'. About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department.
UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad's Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things. The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a 'healthy state' is our priority.” On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic.
