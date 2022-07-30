Rajkummar Rao forks out 44 crore for Juhu flat

Mumbai When actress Janhavi Kapoor bought a triplex in Juhu in December 2020 for ₹39 crore, she made headlines for being amongst the youngest in Bollywood to make such a splashy purchase. Less than two years later she has sold the house to fellow actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha for ₹43.87 crore.

The flat, on the 14th 15th and 16th floors of one of the buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme, is spread over 3,456 sq.ft as per documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia.com and offers the new owners 6 parking slots. The building stands on a corner plot with thick foliage all around. The deal between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha was finalised on March 31, 2022 but it was registered on July 21, 2022. A stamp duty of ₹2.19 crore was paid by the new owners, a big jump from two years ago when Janhavi Kapoor paid a stamp duty of ₹78 lakh. The reason for this difference in stamp duty is on account of the 3 per cent concession offered by the state government to home buyers between September 2020 to December 2020 to boost construction in the city.

The registration document also mentions the actor couple’s current address to be in the same building, though it is not clear whether they rent there or already own the home they presently live in.

Rao’s acquisition comes on the heels of several Bollywood stars forking out big monies to buy homes this year including Ranveer Singh who paid ₹119 crore in July for a home at Bandra bandstand and Kajol who bought two flats in the same building as Rao’s this January for ₹11.95 crore.