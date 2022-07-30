Rajkummar Rao forks out ₹44 crore for Juhu flat
Mumbai When actress Janhavi Kapoor bought a triplex in Juhu in December 2020 for ₹39 crore, she made headlines for being amongst the youngest in Bollywood to make such a splashy purchase. Less than two years later she has sold the house to fellow actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha for ₹43.87 crore.
The flat, on the 14th 15th and 16th floors of one of the buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme, is spread over 3,456 sq.ft as per documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia.com and offers the new owners 6 parking slots. The building stands on a corner plot with thick foliage all around. The deal between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha was finalised on March 31, 2022 but it was registered on July 21, 2022. A stamp duty of ₹2.19 crore was paid by the new owners, a big jump from two years ago when Janhavi Kapoor paid a stamp duty of ₹78 lakh. The reason for this difference in stamp duty is on account of the 3 per cent concession offered by the state government to home buyers between September 2020 to December 2020 to boost construction in the city.
The registration document also mentions the actor couple’s current address to be in the same building, though it is not clear whether they rent there or already own the home they presently live in.
Rao’s acquisition comes on the heels of several Bollywood stars forking out big monies to buy homes this year including Ranveer Singh who paid ₹119 crore in July for a home at Bandra bandstand and Kajol who bought two flats in the same building as Rao’s this January for ₹11.95 crore.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics