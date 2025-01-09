Residents protest as authorities move to demolish Bharat Nagar shanties

Mumbai: Hundreds of residents from the shanties of Bharat Nagar in Bandra Kurla Complex took to the streets on Thursday morning, protesting as government authorities arrived with demolition equipment. Hundreds of residents from the shanties of Bharat Nagar in Bandra Kurla Complex took to the streets on Thursday morning(Raju Shinde)

The uproar follows a controversial development two days earlier when Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain minister Baba Siddique, expressed disbelief over a police chargesheet that omitted mention of the Bharat Nagar slum redevelopment project. Zeeshan has alleged that the project led to his father’s death.

Notices had been served by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to 188–190 structures in one section of Bharat Nagar, informing them of the impending demolition. A tense atmosphere prevailed as a large number of residents gathered to resist the move, demanding that the status quo be maintained.

The redevelopment of Bharat Nagar has been a contentious issue for nearly two decades. In the latest attempt to revamp the area, Budhpur Buildcon, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, in collaboration with Omkar Developers, has taken up the project.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the redevelopment issue gained significant attention. Locals have consistently demanded that the area not be classified as a slum. Instead, they want their rights and status recognised under Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) regulations. Several residents also stated that the matter is under consideration in the Bombay High Court and argued that no demolition should proceed until the court delivers its judgment.

Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai, who arrived at the site during the protests, said: “We will not oppose demolition for development work, but residents should first get information about where they will be settled. There should be an agreement with the residents. The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the demolition, and the administration should respect that. I have no problem if anyone leaves the place suo moto, but the administration should not forcefully demolish their homes.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention has temporarily halted the demolition, but the project remains mired in controversy. Many locals fear displacement, and the lack of clarity on rehabilitation plans continues to fuel resistance.

Zeeshan Siddique’s comments have added a layer of political sensitivity to the issue. Speaking earlier this week, he voiced his dismay at the chargesheet’s omissions, reiterating his belief that the Bharat Nagar redevelopment project is linked to his father’s death.

The authorities and developers are yet to respond to the residents’ demands or provide details on how the project will address their concerns.