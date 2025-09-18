MUMBAI: A 53-year-old BEST bus driver was assaulted by a speeding car driver in Bandra in a late-night road rage episode, resulting in injuries and a police case. The police have booked 42-year-old Peter Vina Sethi, a Bandra West resident, for attacking the bus driver with a key and slapping him repeatedly. Road rage mayhem in Bandra: BEST bus driver assaulted by car owner in midnight clash

According to the FIR, BEST driver Prakash Devrao Dutonde, a 12-year veteran of the service hailing from Raigad, had reported for duty at 5 pm on Tuesday. He was driving route number 86, shuttling between Bandra Station and Backbay Depot. By the early hours of Wednesday, after his shift ended, Dutonde was heading back from Bandra Depot to Backbay Depot, accompanied by conductor Anand Maruti Chavan and CNG bus conductor Avhad.

The drama unfolded at around 12:40 am near A-1 Bakery, Hill Road, Bandra West. As the traffic light turned green, Dutonde advanced towards Bandra Station when a red WagonR came hurtling from St Andrews Road. Without warning, the car swerved sharply in front of the bus, causing a minor collision.

Dutonde recounted, “As I stepped out to assess the damage, the car’s driver and a woman stepped out aggressively. Suddenly, the driver struck my right hand and leg several times with a key and then slapped me repeatedly, also tearing the pocket of my shirt.”

Despite efforts by his colleagues to defuse the situation, Sethi continued his tirade of abuse. A crowd quickly gathered, adding to the chaos, prompting Dutonde to call the police emergency helpline. The patrolling police swiftly arrived and arrested Sethi, who claimed responsibility for the assault.

The Bandra police have registered Sethi under sections 115 (2) (a person who voluntarily causes hurt to another person), 121 (1) (causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 132 (deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing), 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of public peace) of the BNS. After a medical checkup for Dutonde, Sethi was released on a notice to appear for further investigation.