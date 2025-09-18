Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Routine services to be halted due to state-wide doctors strike

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:30 am IST

Routine medical services across the state are to be disrupted from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, due to the strike

Mumbai: Healthcare services across Maharashtra are likely to be hit as doctors under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) are observing a statewide token strike today, against the Maharashtra Medical Council’s (MMC’s) decision to allow homeopathic practitioners with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to register and practise allopathy.

Doctors have warned that the move compromises patient safety, undermines modern medical standards, and creates confusion in healthcare delivery. IMA says that a one-year CCMP course cannot be equated with 5.5 years of MBBS training.

Routine medical services across the state are to be disrupted from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, due to the strike. “We will not conduct OPDs, elective surgeries or routine medical services from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday. This is not against homeopathy as a discipline, but against the government’s move that threatens patient safety and dilutes modern medicine. Nearly one lakh doctors will be participating in the strike ” said Dr Santosh Kadam, IMA Maharashtra president.

