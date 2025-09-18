Mumbai: Healthcare services across Maharashtra are likely to be hit as doctors under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) are observing a statewide token strike today, against the Maharashtra Medical Council’s (MMC’s) decision to allow homeopathic practitioners with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to register and practise allopathy. Routine services to be halted due to state-wide doctors strike

Doctors have warned that the move compromises patient safety, undermines modern medical standards, and creates confusion in healthcare delivery. IMA says that a one-year CCMP course cannot be equated with 5.5 years of MBBS training.

Routine medical services across the state are to be disrupted from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, due to the strike. “We will not conduct OPDs, elective surgeries or routine medical services from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday. This is not against homeopathy as a discipline, but against the government’s move that threatens patient safety and dilutes modern medicine. Nearly one lakh doctors will be participating in the strike ” said Dr Santosh Kadam, IMA Maharashtra president.