RTI activist, 2 journalists arrested for accepting extortion money

Thane: The anti-extortion cell of the Thane police arrested an RTI activist and two journalists working with a weekly newspaper for accepting extortion amounts of ₹50,000 and one lakh respectively. Police sources said the arrested accused have been identified as Shamshad Pathan and Santosh Hire, journalists, and Subhash Patil, an RTI activist. They are residents of Nashik and Thane. HT Image

The complaint was filed by Jayant Jhopale, a sub-registrar in Kalwa in Thane, who approached the anti-extortion cell on October 2. Jhopale said that the trio threatened him by alleging corruption in his department, complained about him to his superior alleging corruption and threatened his suspension. They demanded ₹2 lakh. But Jhopale refused to pay them.

Jhopale stated in his complaint that both Santosh and Shamshad forced him to pay the money and if he did not pay heed to their demand they threatened to publish his corruption in the newspaper. RTI activist Subhash Patil also threatened to stage a hunger strike at Azad Maidan against him.

Shekhar Bagde, senior police inspector, anti-extortion cell of Thane police said, “We took cognizance of the case and formed a team and laid a trap near Sarovar Hotel in Kalwa and held two Santosh and Shamshad while accepting ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh respectively on Friday.”

A case was lodged against them under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (common Intention) among others.

The accused were produced in court and remanded for four days in police custody.

