Second structural audit begins at Prince Aly Khan Hospital

Mumbai: A second structural audit of the historic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH) started on Monday afternoon, three weeks after its management decided to shut its in-patient service on August 22.

According to the management, a final decision on the redevelopment of any part of the building based on a viable option will be taken after this audit. However, the hospital witnessed high voltage drama as the hospital staff wanted to have their structural audit and wanted confirmation from the management. The management had to take the help of the police to start the structural audit process.

“We had a meeting with the CEO in the morning. The staff was reluctant to allow the structural audit to begin. The police force was called. There were several rounds of talks after which the second audit started around 4.30 pm,” said a staff member who did not wish to comment.

He said the management agreed to allow a third structural audit while an architect appointed by them will be the observer to the ongoing audit.

The 154-bed hospital started as a 16-bed nursing home in 1945. The hospital treated more than 3000 Covid-19 patients during the Covid pandemic. The hospital’s 950 staff, which includes nurses, some permanent doctors, patient experience executives, class IV workers and technicians, have been opposing the sudden closure of in-patient services. Representatives of the union had also met the chief minister Eknath Shinde on August 29.

Last month, the Byculla police stepped in to hold mediating talks between the hospital staff and the administration as the former claimed they were left clueless about their future. Following the meeting, the PAKH chairman Amin Manekia met the staff and said they are looking for a viable option after the second structural audit report is done.

“The audit will take the next few days. Depending on the report, we will take the final decision,” said an official in the management. Meanwhile, the staff is not allowed to enter the hospital premises during the audit.

The hospital yearly saw over 170,000 outpatients and 9,000 in-patients. Earlier in the year, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) announced the expansion plan for PAKH. The 350-bed hospital, which is coming up opposite PAKH’s current location, is presently in the planning stage and will take 4-5 years for completion.