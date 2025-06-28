Seven Bangladeshi nationals without visa held from Andheri and Pune

MUMBAI: The police arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals from the city and Pune on Thursday. Police said they were illegal immigrants, allegedly residing here with help from middlemen who secure their illegal travel and residence in the country. (Shutterstock)

The police received a tip-off about Bayazid Ayub Shaikh, 24, who was visiting Andheri East and was in contact with illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in various cities. To verify the received information, a team of police officers reached Andheri and apprehended Shaikh.

Shaikh’s identity documents revealed he was from Bangladesh and had no valid visa for his stay in the country. On questioning Shaikh, they learnt that he was going to meet some Bangladeshi women in Andheri. The anti-terrorism squad reached there and found the two suspected women, who also did not have a valid visa. “We questioned them too, and their identity documents confirm that they were Bangladeshi nationals,” said a police officer from MIDC police station. The three were arrested under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, Foreigners Order, 1948 and the Foreigners Act 1946.

Sheikh told the police that his passport agent, who helped Bangladeshi immigrants to travel and illegally reside in India, had sent some Bangladeshi women to Pune as well. The police found them in Katraj and the crime detection squad on Thursday apprehended five women.

“One of the arrested immigrants, Iti Abdul Sheikh, already had a case against her with the Nagpada police station for illegal stay in the country. Her case was pending in court,” said the officer, adding that they will now start the process to deport them.