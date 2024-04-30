Six, including boyfriend, booked for raping Mira Road resident

MUMBAI: The Naya Nagar police has booked six people including the boyfriend of a 26-year-old woman for allegedly blackmailing, torturing and raping her. Police have detained all the accused for questioning, and they are likely to be formally arrested soon, said police officials. HT Image

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Mira Road who works with a private company, began dating the accused, Mohsin Shaikh, 22, a Kalyan resident, in October 2023. In December 2023, Shaikh laced her biryani with drugs and raped her while she was unconscious. He also filmed obscene videos of her, extorted ₹2.5 lakh by blackmailing her and threatened to make the videos public if she denied him sexual favours, she said in her police complaint.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The woman further alleged that Shaikh’s relatives – namely Jafar, Mobin, and Ashfaq – had molested her after threatening to post her photos online. His uncle had assaulted her several times when he had taken her to his house in Kalyan, while his mother had shaved off her hair to force her to convert, she told the police.

“When she refused to give any more money to Shaikh, he assaulted her, after which she approached us and we registered an FIR,” said an officer from Naya Nagar police station. All six accused including Shaikh have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have detained all six people and are now verifying the allegations levelled by the complainant. We will arrest all six people and produce them before the court,” said the officer.