State cancels Mumbai Hockey Association’s lease on prime Churchgate plot

MUMBAI: The state government has cancelled the lease of the Mumbai Hockey Association’s (MHA) plot at Churchgate, with a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday confirming the decision. The 196,138-square-foot plot, located adjacent to Wankhede Stadium, has long served as a key venue for hockey matches and remains the principal training ground for the city’s players. Hockey ball, hockey stick, pavilion, artificial turf. The ball is in sharp focus. Camera: Canon EOS 5D. (Getty Images)

According to the GR, the land was originally allotted to MHA for the establishment of an international hockey academy. However, the government claims the association failed to fulfil this condition, prompting the sports department to reclaim ownership.

“The plot was sanctioned for a specific purpose, which was never realised. Based on a report from the revenue department, we decided to take it back,” said a senior official from the sports department.

MHA president Mangha Singh Bakshi said he was unaware of the development, while MHA secretary Ram Singh Rathor stated, “We have not received any official communication regarding the GR. I will be in a position to comment only after we receive the details.” Additional chief secretary (sports) Anil Diggikar remained unavailable for comment.

This is not the first time the land has been at the centre of a dispute. In the past, the state government had similarly cancelled the lease, a move that led to legal action by MHA.

Beyond the ongoing land controversy, the MHA has faced a series of setbacks in recent years, which have affected the growth and visibility of hockey in Mumbai. One major blow came when the association lost its affiliation with Hockey India following the implementation of the one-state-one-association policy. The national body recognised Hockey Maharashtra as the sole governing entity for the state, which then formed two ad-hoc committees—Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburb—to manage the sport in the metropolis.