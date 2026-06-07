Tanker operators to suspend services from Monday

MUMBAI: Water tanker operators will suspend services from Monday even as Mumbai grapples with a 10% water cut and dwindling reservoir stocks ahead of a likely deficient monsoon. Around 8% of Mumbai’s water needs are met by tankers, a critical alternative when municipal supply falls short. (Raju Shinde)

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association says the strike has been prompted by the conditions imposed under the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) framework, which governs groundwater extraction through wells and borewells used by tanker operators.

“We have decided to suspend services until a meeting is held with the authorities and an amicable solution is arrived at through discussion and consultation,” said Ankur Sharma, spokesperson of the association.

Under the rules, private tanker suppliers must obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), provide proof of ownership of at least 200 sq m of land where the well is located, submit tanker ownership and water quality documents, install tamper-proof digital flow meters with telemetry, and ensure compliance with BIS drinking water standards.

“This is a recurring issue. The conditions prescribed by the CGWA are not feasible for Mumbai. It is not financially viable for us to continue operations under these regulations, which is why we have been compelled to suspend services,” said Jasbir Singh Bira, president of the association, which represents around 2,000 tankers across the city.

The announcement has alarmed residents, who rely heavily on tanker water. “The BMC does not provide water consistently and we depend on tankers to get through periods when there is no municipal supply,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, chairperson of Synchronicity Cooperative Housing Society in Chandivali.

Restauranteurs too are concerned. Rahul Rohra, who owns Veranda restaurants in Bandra and Khar, said hotels and restaurants rely on tankers. “Water pressure has not been sufficient for some time and many establishments rely on groundwater sources. If tanker services stop, it could trigger an LPG-like crisis in the hospitality sector. There is also the possibility of a black market emerging for tanker water,” said Rohra.

On back-up plans the BMC may have in view of the strike, Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), didn’t respond to calls or texts from HT.