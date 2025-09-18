Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Teacher booked for assaulting senior KG student

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 05:36 pm IST

As per the complaint lodged by the child’s father, his son, a junior KG student, was slapped by the teacher after he accidentally spilled another child’s lunch while sitting on his lap

NAVI MUMBAI: Sanpada Police have registered a case against a school teacher for allegedly assaulting a four-year-old boy at a school in Sector-4, Sanpada.

As per the complaint lodged by the child’s father, his son, a junior KG student, was slapped by the teacher after he accidentally spilled another child’s lunch while sitting on his lap.

According to the police, the slap allegedly caused bleeding from the child’s right ear, following which he required medical treatment. The incident is reported to have occurred between 9 am and 12 noon on September 11 within the school premises. A case was later registered at the Sanpada police station under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the child’s father reported the matter to the police.

