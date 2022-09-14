The curious case of Prashant Kishor and Vidarbha
Kishor reportedly told his clients that the demand for a separate state still has some purchase and can be revived as a big-ticket agenda in the state’s politics over the coming months
Mumbai: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has jumped headlong into an increasingly turbulent Maharashtra politics by aligning himself to certain forces that are looking to revive the six decades old demand for a separate Vidarbha.
Kishor reportedly told his clients that the demand for a separate state still has some purchase and can be revived as a big-ticket agenda in the state’s politics over the coming months. Kishor, who has fallen out with most of his past clients including the BJP, TMC, Congress and the JDU, is looking to anchor himself to a prominent political cause.
Traditionally, the BJP has supported the demand for Vidarbha while the Shiv Sena and the NCP have opposed any territorial break up of Maharashtra. Kishore’s 20-member team, it is learnt, toured the state in July this year and has already readied a detailed report on the 11 districts of the region. The poll strategist is expected to hold a meeting with leaders of Vidarbha statehood movement in Nagpur on 20th September.
Nitin Ronghe who is a petitioner before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court for the formation of Vidarbha statutory development board said he was a part of a virtual meeting with Kishor last week where plans were discussed on how to take the Vidarbha movement forward.
In 2014 Lok Sabha and the state Assembly polls, separate Vidarbha was one of the major election issues. All the pro-Vidarbha parties, including the BJP had raised the issue and promised statehood to the region after coming to power. However, once the BJP was in power, the issue was put on the back-burner as coalition partner Shiv Sena has been strongly opposed to any bifurcation of the state.
Shreehari Aney, former advocate general, who is actively involved in the Vidarbha statehood movement, said they would welcome all practical ideas to take the movement further. “If he (Prashant Kishor) comes with any practical ideas about how to further the movement, we will welcome it. As it stands, the Vidarbha movement has been in existence for the past over 60 years and with an established methodology,” Aney said.
Aney’s political outfit Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi had even fielded candidates in Vidarbha during the state assembly elections in 2019, but failed to win any seats.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
