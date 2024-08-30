 Town Vending Committee polls conclude with 49.46% average voter turnout | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Town Vending Committee polls conclude with 49.46% average voter turnout

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2024 09:24 AM IST

15,537 of 32,415 eligible Mumbai hawkers voted in the first Town Vending Committee election with a 49.46% turnout. Vote counting is on hold per Supreme Court orders.

Mumbai: As many as 15,537 out of the total 32,415 eligible hawkers in Mumbai voted Thursday, in the maiden election held for electing members of the Town Vending Committee (TVC), recording a turnout of 49.46%. The zone 7, which consists of Borivali, Kandivali and Dahisar wards, recorded the highest number of voter turnout at 63.51%.

Town Vending Committee polls conclude with 49.46% average voter turnout
Town Vending Committee polls conclude with 49.46% average voter turnout

The TVC polls are crucial for the allotment of licences to hawkers and also giving them a say in policymaking.

The structure of the TVC consists of one central town vending committee and seven zonal committees. Each committee comprises 20 members, with 12 being nominated and eight being representatives of hawkers. These hawker representatives were to be elected in this election process.

The civic body said that according to the directions from the Supreme Court, the vote counting and results will be held in abeyance. All ballot boxes have been securely stored in a strong room. Further actions will be taken as soon as the court’s orders are received.

A total of 237 candidates were in the fray for the posts of eight committees. Out of these, 190 were male and 47 female candidates. Meanwhile, out of the total 64 seats in all the seven constituencies, including Shikhar Samiti, not a single candidate had filed nomination for 10 seats. Since there was only one nomination for each of the 17 seats, the 17 candidates were elected unopposed. So, for the remaining 37 seats, voting was held. BMC has a total of 32,415 voters.

As per the pre-arranged procedure, the results were expected to be declared immediately after the polling. However, the Supreme Court had directed on August 28, 2024, to reserve the counting of votes as well as the results after completing the voting process. As per the directions of the SC, polling of registered street vendors has taken place.

Under the central government’s Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act - 2014, in accordance with the provisions of Maharashtra Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules - 2016, as per the directions of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Council Administration Directorate as well as the Coordinating Officer (Vendor Policy), the Municipal Street Vendor Committee has been constituted.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Town Vending Committee polls conclude with 49.46% average voter turnout
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On