Traffic police take it upon themselves to fill potholes in Thane
While the concerned authorities failed to provide any respite from potholes on Thane roads, the traffic police came to the rescue of commuters.
The police filled most of the potholes since early morning on Monday. As a result, the traffic situation was better than last week, especially along the Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).
Last week, motorists were stuck in serpentine queues across the city. Office goers and school students were affected as most of them reached their destinations late. One of the major problems for the congestion was the potholes maintained by different authorities. The traffic was choked at several junctions like Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Cadbury and Kopri junctions. Many believed that the situation would be the same throughout Monday. However, apart from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the traffic in Thane city was comparatively moving rather than being stuck.
Sushant Manchekar, 31, a resident of Thane (E) who travels to Mumbai through EEH, found it a little easy to commute on Monday as major potholes were filled by the traffic police. “There is traffic on this route daily. The situation was horrible last week. I was expecting a similar delay on Monday but I saw a few traffic police filing the potholes and clearing the block. It was a good gesture as we could reach the office on time.”
The roads in Thane city and those connecting the city are maintained by different authorities. Lack of co-ordination between these authorities also affects the maintenance of roads.
A traffic police official said, “Most of the authorities, too, assured that they were filling the potholes. However, since the work was getting delayed, we took it upon ourselves to fill at least the potholes at crucial spots so that office goers are not affected and there are no accidents. We did not have cold mix, so we used pebbles, stones and mud at Kapurbawdi-Saket Bridge, Vijaynagari on Ghodbunder Road and Bhiwandi roads.”
M Attarde, project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, said, “The agency maintaining the road has informed us that they have five teams already filling the potholes on the roads. If the traffic police have to fill them, then we will inquire why the potholes weren’t filled.”
The PWD officials did not respond to calls or messages.
-
Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal
A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy's bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy. Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
-
‘Kalyan railway station skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street’
Commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a nightmare during the monsoon as most stretches of the skywalks, foot over bridges (FOBs) and platforms are waterlogged due to leaking roofs. Commuters also claimed that this was the first time most places at Kalyan station have leaking roofs. The roofs above the platforms are also not maintained and are leaking. As a result, the platforms have become slippery, claimed the commuters.
-
Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
In a major crackdown, the special task force of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them. Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan's Barmer; Amit of Haryana's Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab's Zirakpur.
-
Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour. The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO. A resident of Vartak Nagar, Balkrishna Kolekar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
-
UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, police said. The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. The woman's husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
