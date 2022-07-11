Traffic police take it upon themselves to fill potholes in Thane

While the concerned authorities failed to provide any respite from potholes on Thane roads, the traffic police came to the rescue of commuters.

The police filled most of the potholes since early morning on Monday. As a result, the traffic situation was better than last week, especially along the Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

Last week, motorists were stuck in serpentine queues across the city. Office goers and school students were affected as most of them reached their destinations late. One of the major problems for the congestion was the potholes maintained by different authorities. The traffic was choked at several junctions like Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Cadbury and Kopri junctions. Many believed that the situation would be the same throughout Monday. However, apart from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the traffic in Thane city was comparatively moving rather than being stuck.

Sushant Manchekar, 31, a resident of Thane (E) who travels to Mumbai through EEH, found it a little easy to commute on Monday as major potholes were filled by the traffic police. “There is traffic on this route daily. The situation was horrible last week. I was expecting a similar delay on Monday but I saw a few traffic police filing the potholes and clearing the block. It was a good gesture as we could reach the office on time.”

The roads in Thane city and those connecting the city are maintained by different authorities. Lack of co-ordination between these authorities also affects the maintenance of roads.

A traffic police official said, “Most of the authorities, too, assured that they were filling the potholes. However, since the work was getting delayed, we took it upon ourselves to fill at least the potholes at crucial spots so that office goers are not affected and there are no accidents. We did not have cold mix, so we used pebbles, stones and mud at Kapurbawdi-Saket Bridge, Vijaynagari on Ghodbunder Road and Bhiwandi roads.”

M Attarde, project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, said, “The agency maintaining the road has informed us that they have five teams already filling the potholes on the roads. If the traffic police have to fill them, then we will inquire why the potholes weren’t filled.”

The PWD officials did not respond to calls or messages.