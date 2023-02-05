Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tutor arrested for sexually assaulting boy, girl

Tutor arrested for sexually assaulting boy, girl

mumbai news
Published on Feb 05, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Mumbai: A tutor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother

HT Image
HT Image
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: A tutor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother.

According to the Oshiwara police, the accused, a resident of Jogeshwari West, used to teach Arabic and Urdu languages to the siblings.

The 25-year-old teacher used to sexually assault the children during their tuition whenever their parents were away for work in the past two months.

The matter came to light on Thursday when one of the children complained of pain and informed their parents about the teacher’s acts.

The parents took both the children to Cooper Hospital. Prima facie, sexual assault was confirmed and the parents filed a police complaint on Friday morning. The accused was arrested from his residence.

“It was revealed that from December 4, 2022 to February 2, 2023, the accused had sexually assaulted the children on multiple occasions in their flat when no one from the family was around. The accused had taken advantage of the absence of the family members,” a police officer said.

The teacher has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out