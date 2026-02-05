MUMBAI: Two persons, including a 21-year-old woman, were injured after hydrogen-filled balloons being carried to the 10th floor of a residential building in Goregaon West, exploded and triggered fire inside the lift on Tuesday. Two injured as hydrogen balloons blow up in lift

According to the police, the incident occurred at Anmol Tower, opposite Patel Petrol Pump in Goregaon West. The injured woman has been identified as Himani Taparia, 21, a student from Gujarat who was visiting relatives in Mumbai. Taparia entered the lift on the ground floor, following which a man carrying around 10 to 12 hydrogen-filled balloons also entered the lift.

“Seconds later, the balloons exploded, causing a fire inside the lift. Taparia sustained burn injuries to her hands, neck and abdomen,” said a police officer.

The man carrying the balloons, Rajkumar Mahanto, a resident of Andheri West, also suffered burn injuries. Police said Mahanto had been assigned to deliver the balloons to a flat on the 10th floor of the building.

The Goregaon police have registered a case against the person who had ordered the balloons, alleging negligence. “No safety equipment or precautions were provided while handling highly inflammable hydrogen-filled balloons, which led to the explosion and injuries,” the officer said.

An offence has been registered under Section 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.