Ulhasnagar residents rendered homeless after building collapse incidents demand transit camps within city

More than a thousand residents have been rendered homeless in Ulhasnagar city after various slab and building collapse incidents over the last four to five years. The residents have demanded transit camps for rehabilitation in the city itself as the civic body had assured to build them a few years ago.

In July 2021, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) announced that it would acquire 300 rental homes for the residents affected by building and slab collapse. In the last five years, a total of 19 residents have succumbed in 12 slab and building collapse incidents while 20 people were injured, rendering thousands of residents homeless.

Bharti Kodwani, 37, a resident of Ulhasnagar Gol Maidan who lost her house two months ago after the civic body asked to vacate the Shiv Leela building, said, “The civic body had asked us to do a structural audit of the building, which we did. The report suggested that we get the repair done. Due to the pandemic, the repair work was delayed. However, two months ago, the corporation vacated the building. We do realise the dangers of residing in such a building. However, there are no transit camps where we can go. I have rented a place but cannot afford the rent for long.”

A city-based activist blamed the civic body for failing to give permanent shelter for those affected. “Last year, the civic body had promised to help the affected people with homes. However, not a single person has got a home. The city has thousands of people residing in dangerous structures but no solution is sought,” said Sashikant Dayma, a social activist from Ulhasnagar.

The UMC, on the other hand, claimed that rental homes are provided in Bhiwandi for the affected residents.

UMC commissioner, Raja Dayanidhi, said, “Three hundred rental homes are ready in Bhiwandi, however not a single resident came forward to take the home. Many complained it was far away from the city and hence not possible to take up those rooms.”

Rahul Jagwani, 30, a resident of Nehru Chowk in Ulhasnagar, claimed that the rental home should be in the city and not outside. He said, “I have lived in Ulhasnagar since childhood and run a fabric store in the city. If someone asks me to shift to another city which is not even close by, how can I move? The civic body should understand this and make some provision within the city itself.”

