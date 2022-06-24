Ulhasnagar residents rendered homeless after building collapse incidents demand transit camps within city
More than a thousand residents have been rendered homeless in Ulhasnagar city after various slab and building collapse incidents over the last four to five years. The residents have demanded transit camps for rehabilitation in the city itself as the civic body had assured to build them a few years ago.
In July 2021, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) announced that it would acquire 300 rental homes for the residents affected by building and slab collapse. In the last five years, a total of 19 residents have succumbed in 12 slab and building collapse incidents while 20 people were injured, rendering thousands of residents homeless.
Bharti Kodwani, 37, a resident of Ulhasnagar Gol Maidan who lost her house two months ago after the civic body asked to vacate the Shiv Leela building, said, “The civic body had asked us to do a structural audit of the building, which we did. The report suggested that we get the repair done. Due to the pandemic, the repair work was delayed. However, two months ago, the corporation vacated the building. We do realise the dangers of residing in such a building. However, there are no transit camps where we can go. I have rented a place but cannot afford the rent for long.”
A city-based activist blamed the civic body for failing to give permanent shelter for those affected. “Last year, the civic body had promised to help the affected people with homes. However, not a single person has got a home. The city has thousands of people residing in dangerous structures but no solution is sought,” said Sashikant Dayma, a social activist from Ulhasnagar.
The UMC, on the other hand, claimed that rental homes are provided in Bhiwandi for the affected residents.
UMC commissioner, Raja Dayanidhi, said, “Three hundred rental homes are ready in Bhiwandi, however not a single resident came forward to take the home. Many complained it was far away from the city and hence not possible to take up those rooms.”
Rahul Jagwani, 30, a resident of Nehru Chowk in Ulhasnagar, claimed that the rental home should be in the city and not outside. He said, “I have lived in Ulhasnagar since childhood and run a fabric store in the city. If someone asks me to shift to another city which is not even close by, how can I move? The civic body should understand this and make some provision within the city itself.”
-
Number of births decreases, deaths increases in Thane city in last 2 years
In the last two years, the number of births has decreased while the number of deaths has increased within the Thane city. While 2019 recorded 23,985 births, 2020 saw a considerable decrease at 22,203 births while last year, only 19,430 births were registered. Among the total 48,698 deaths that have been recorded from 2020 till now, 2,023 were of children. In 2019, there were only around 12,721 recorded deaths. The number increased drastically in 2020.
-
Navi residents can raise complaints, suggestions through WhatsApp bot
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon have a WhatsApp bot for the residents to get in touch with the corporation with their complaints and suggestions. So far, people have been getting in touch with the corporation via e-complaints and Twitter handles. The mechanism of addressing the bot will be the same like that of addressing the e-complaints. On an average, the complaints were resolved in six days by the corporation.
-
Panvel civic body to take up maintenance of streetlights along Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch
Defunct streetlights along the Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch on Sion-Panvel Highway might soon be a thing of the past. With frequent complaints from motorists and the traffic department, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation has now taken up the task of maintaining streetlights along the stretch that was earlier with the Public Works Department. Last year, 15 people died in 15 different accidents along the said stretch.
-
'Where do I have hawala money?' asks Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar - being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case - has been summoned by a Delhi court next week. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said he has no 'hawala money' and that the court would decide. The case against him was filed in 2018. When asked about his links with hawala money he responded, "Where do I have (hawala money)? Court will decide all those things."
-
PAPs rally results in traffic snarls on Sion Panvel Highway
Traffic slowed down on the busy Sion-Panvel Highway, particularly in the Nerul to Kharghar section, for a couple of hours on Friday morning due to a rally held by Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Project to name the airport after their leader, late DB Patil.
