Unidentified man found dead near Ghatkopar railway station

MUMBAI: An unidentified man was found dead near the old ticket counter of Ghatkopar railway station in the early hours on Thursday. The CCTV footage in the station premises has revealed that he was hit by an excavator, after which the driver fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the driver and launched a manhunt for him. The police are yet to identify the deceased man.

According to the police, the unidentified man was found by Government Railway Police (GRP) patrolling officers near the old ticket booking counter of Ghatkopar railway station with wounds on his head, after which they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“When we checked his pockets, there were no documents for us to identify him. Then, we checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the premises to see what had happened,” said a police officer.

The police found, in the CCTV footage, that the unidentified man was sleeping outside the ticket counter when the driver of an excavator parked nearby, Bharat Yadav, did not see him sleeping near the vehicle, started the excavator and drove ahead. “When he realised that the excavator hit someone, he got down to see what had happened. When he saw that the man was injured, he got scared and fled the scene,” he added.

In the evening, the police registered a case against Yadav for causing death by negligence and launched a manhunt for him.

“We are yet to identify the deceased man. The forensic department has collected his samples. We have also circulated the body’s photos to other police stations seeking help to identify him,” the officer said.