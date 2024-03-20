 Wankhede sues actor Rakhi Sawant, Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wankhede sues actor Rakhi Sawant, Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer

ByRutuja Gaidhani, Mumbai
Mar 20, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, seeking ₹11 lakh in damages and a restraining order.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday filed a defamation suit in the Dindoshi civil court claiming 11 lakh in damages from actor Rakhi Sawant and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan who represented model Munmun Dhamecha in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case.

Kalyan India - August 14 2023 Pics. Our drug free campaign should go on more and children should be against it.There is a lot of our drug free campaign in our Mumbai to.sameer wankhade. Monday, August 14 2023 . Pramod Tambe /HT . in India 14 2023 (Photo by Pramod Tambe HT) (Hindustan Times)
Wankhede has also sought a restraining order against them for passing any statements, comments or remarks against him.

According to his application, Khan leveled serious allegations against Wankhede in interviews with news channels and posted offensive and baseless content on his social media accounts. Sawant had reposted his social media posts, including the documents annexed by the lawyer, he claimed.

Wankhede said that on May 17, 2023, Khan defamed him on a Marathi news channel by calling him a media-obsessed person who targeted celebrities. The application mentioned Khan’s further allegation, “He (Wankhede) lodges false cases and misuses section 29. This was the case of Rhea Chakraborty.”

Wankhede said the entire statement was not only a deliberate lie but also a concocted, false, and baseless defamatory remark done with an intention to slander the officer and defame his reputation along with that of the NCB.

“The plaintiff (Wankhede), an IRS officer, has immense respect in society and prestige in his department. He has a blot-less career,” the application said. “The plaintiff holds an eminent personality, being one of the most prestigious names in government services and is involved in several social services. The plaintiff holds a position of great responsibility and integrity within the department.”

The application further alleged that Khan continued such defamatory statements in his interviews with other news channels and posted offensive and baseless content on social media. Such statements were posted for self-promotion and gaining adverse publicity, it said.

“The defendant (Khan) posted a story wherein he inter alia made a comment, ‘when I didn’t spare officer like SAMEER WANKHEDE, who is now facing CBI FIR, who are you? Don’t attempt to come on my enemy list’,” Wankhede said in his application, alleging that the sole intention behind such statements was to prejudice the mind of public in an ongoing case in which his (Khan’s) client, Munmun Dhamecha, was one of the accused.

Wankhede said he had been facing continuous mental agony, emotional distress and harassment due to Khan’s false, frivolous, fictitious, and baseless allegations, which was affecting his mental peace and damaging his credibility. He claimed 10 lakh in compensation for the damages for defamation caused to him and 1 lakh for his mental agony and emotional distress.

Hence, 11,55,000 was claimed by Wankhede in compensation, which includes the fees for court proceedings.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Wankhede sues actor Rakhi Sawant, Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer
