Watch: How doctor saved patient's life who collapsed after heart attack
A video of a doctor from Maharashtra's Kolhapur has gone viral in which he can be seen saving a patient from a sudden cardiac arrest. In the video, the patient - sitting normally at first - signals uneasiness by tapping on the doctor’s table after which the doctor rushes to his rescue.
Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik - a native of Kolhapur - shared the viral CCTV footage of the clinic in which doctor Arjun Adnaik can be seen checking the patient who was accompanied by two other persons. At first, their encounter seems very normal as the doctor orally examines the person but suddenly, the patient, wearing a blue shirt, apparently looks uncomfortable.
The doctor reacts instinctively and immediately reaches out to the patient and saves his life by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by thumping his chest. Miraculously, in no time the patient revives.
“This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes," Mahadik tweeted sharing the video.
Reiterating the importance of CPR , a user says, “life saving should be included in schools, it's a matter of seconds.”
Another user, who claimed himself to be a physician, said the video could be a possible "publicity gimmick", as he was not familiar with such a manner of treating cardiac arrest.
