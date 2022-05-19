12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after he was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck.
According to police, on May 14, the boy-- Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.
Sharad Kant Sharma, in charge of Sector 113 police station, said the boy’s four sisters were present at the time of the incident and were recording his video using a mobile of their mother’s, who was outside the house.
Their father, Brajesh (identified by first name), is a security guard at a high-rise in Sector 77 and was also not home at the time of the incident.
“The boy was trying to make a video of himself.. he tied a cape around his neck to imitate Superman. His eldest sister, aged 11, was recording the video while Surjeet was standing atop a wooden box barely 2ft in height. He jumped from the box at the count of three. The other end of the cape got entangled in the box, tightening the noose around his neck and he collapsed,” said Sharma.
“The sisters raised an alarm after Surjeet collapsed and their mother came rushing. Surjeet was taken to a private hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to the district hospital in Sector 30. After taking treatment for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning,” said the police officer.
According to Sharma, the doctors informed that the boy’s respiratory tract was damaged, which led to his death. Hospital authorities reported the incident to police on Tuesday.
Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
148 liquor vends auctioned, ₹424 crore collected in Gurugram west
The Haryana government on Wednesday auctioned 148 of the 168 liquor vends in Gurugram west through e-tenders and earned ₹424 crore in the process, an increase of 14.5% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. According to Anirudh Sharma, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram west, the reserve price was ₹37.02 crore.
Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at shop in congested market
A major fire broke out at a two-wheeler spare parts shop near Subhani Building Chowk in the old city area on Wednesday morning. As per information, the fire brigade had received an alert at around 7 am and the firefighting operations continued for around two and a half hours. Owner of the shop, Gurdarshan Singh, stated that the neighbours informed him about the fire after they saw smoke emanating from the shop at around 7am.
35 acre land cleared of illegal colonies in Bhondsi, Sohna
The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in six colonies in Sohna and Bhondsi, which is spread over 35 acres of land, and cleared all illegal structures there, said the officials. A complaint was filed on CM Window — a 24X7 toll-free helpline, following which, the officials concerned conducted a survey in Bhondsi and Sohna, said the DTCP officials.
Two arrested for illegally selling SIM cards to foreigners in Gurugram
Two men have been arrested by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards to foreign nationals visiting Gurugram for medical treatment. Police said that the arrested suspects are in Uttar Pradesh and. Mohammad Yarul (28) of Tiranpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from near a private hospital in Sector-44 on Tuesday, while Suhail Akhtar (23) of Rohtas, Bihar, was arrested from near the Huda City Centre metro station on Wednesday.
