19-year-old collapse on treadmill during workout at gym in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

Ghaziabad A 19-year-old man who was training at a local gym in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area, collapsed and died while on the treadmill on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the case. (A screen grab of the CCTV footage, moments before Singh, 19, collapses on the treadmill.)

The police identified the deceased as Siddharth Kumar Singh, 19, a second year BTech student at a private college in Ghaziabad. His father runs a grocery store in Khoda, while his mother is a government school teacher in Siwan, Bihar.

Officers said Singh’s family did not agree to an autopsy, and requested that they be allowed to take the body to their village in Siwan.

A video of the incident emerged on social media, in which a man is purportedly seen stumbling on a treadmill, losing his balance, and collapsing. Two others in the gym then rush to him and attempt to revive him.

According to police, the other two people in the gym rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Dev Singh said, “Singh was declared brought dead by attending doctors… The family of the deceased requested that autopsy should not be conducted and took the body to their native place in Bihar.”

Dr RN Singh, the doctor who attended to him at the hospital, said, “Some men from the gym brought Singh to my hospital but he had already died. He was brought to me around noon. The men told that he was on treadmill in the gym and collapsed while running. Prima facie, it seems that it could be a case of heart stroke.”

Health experts said the incident could be due to some underlying heart ailment that Singh suffered from, or a blood pressure-related issue.

“Youngsters nowadays also suffer from lifestyle disorders. It is a possibility that Singh could have suffered a heart stroke or some blood pressure issue which was ignored and could have led to the incident. If the family had opted for an autopsy, it could have brought the exact cause to light,” said Dr NK Gupta, former director of the Uttar Pradesh health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail