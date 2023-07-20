Home / Cities / Delhi News / 24-yr-old collapses on treadmill in gym. Cops suspect death due to electrocution

24-yr-old collapses on treadmill in gym. Cops suspect death due to electrocution

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Police said a negligence case was registered against the gym owner after the post-mortem report indicated death due to electrocution

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man died due to electrocution while using a treadmill at a Rohini gym in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police did not comment on how many people were in the Rohini gym at the time of Saksham’s death (Shutterstock/Representative image)
Police said the incident took place on Tuesday.

The man, Saksham, fell unconscious while using a treadmill at the gym in Rohini’s sector 15 and was taken to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini’s sector 6. He was later pronounced dead.

A police officer said the police was informed about the death and was told that the deceased was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Saksham’s autopsy confirmed that he died due to electrocution, the officer said

A case of causing death due to negligence and negligent act with respect to machinery was registered against the gym owner who was apprehended, the officer cited above said.

“Further investigation is under way,” the officer added.

